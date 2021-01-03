OU football: Sooner defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey implies return for 2021 season

Junior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey implied he will be returning to Oklahoma for the 2021 season via Twitter on Sunday.
Lot of people done said I wouldn’t be 💩, well I guess they owe me an apology #year4loading ........ pic.twitter.com/V81DnYlgCp— Perrion Winfrey🦍 (@pdontplay) January 3, 2021
Winfrey, a second team All-Big 12 selection by the conference, played in all 11 of OU's games in 2020. He totaled 17 tackles, three pass deflections and 0.5 sacks for the Sooners on the season.
A Maywood, Illinois native, Winfrey was rated the No. 1 junior college recruit in the country by ESPN and 247Sports in the 2020 recruiting class. During his two seasons at Iowa Western, he recorded 55 tackles and 9.5 sacks.
Alongside Winfrey, redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas also implied a return to OU in a tweet following the Sooners' 55-20 Cotton Bowl win over Florida.
