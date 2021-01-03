You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooner defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey implies return for 2021 season

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Perrion Winfrey

Junior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey attempts to sack Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy during the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Junior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey implied he will be returning to Oklahoma for the 2021 season via Twitter on Sunday.

Winfrey, a second team All-Big 12 selection by the conference, played in all 11 of OU's games in 2020. He totaled 17 tackles, three pass deflections and 0.5 sacks for the Sooners on the season.

A Maywood, Illinois native, Winfrey was rated the No. 1 junior college recruit in the country by ESPN and 247Sports in the 2020 recruiting class. During his two seasons at Iowa Western, he recorded 55 tackles and 9.5 sacks.

Alongside Winfrey, redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas also implied a return to OU in a tweet following the Sooners' 55-20 Cotton Bowl win over Florida.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments