OU football: Sooner defensive lineman Marcus Hicks suffers achilles injury, per report

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma redshirt freshman defensive lineman Marcus Hicks suffered an achilles injury during fall camp Wednesday, per a report from SoonerScoop available on its premium site.

Wednesday afternoon, Hicks tweeted "God always has a plan," drawing multiple reactions and propelling swirling rumors before SoonerScoop reported the injury Wednesday evening. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time.

Hicks is the second OU defender reportedly hurt during practice in as many days after redshirt senior linebacker Caleb Kelly allegedly suffered an ACL injury on Tuesday.

A four-star, strong side defensive end out of Northwest High School in Wichita, Kansas, Hicks was ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 21 nationally at his position prior to his arrival to Norman. He did not appear in a game in his first season with the Sooners in 2019.

