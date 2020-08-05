OU football: Sooner defensive lineman Marcus Hicks suffers achilles injury, per report

Oklahoma redshirt freshman defensive lineman Marcus Hicks suffered an achilles injury during fall camp Wednesday, per a report from SoonerScoop available on its premium site.
https://t.co/JGDQ99SHaL has confirmed #Sooners have lost another defender to injury for an extended period of time https://t.co/G7F265GeZ6— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) August 5, 2020
Wednesday afternoon, Hicks tweeted "God always has a plan," drawing multiple reactions and propelling swirling rumors before SoonerScoop reported the injury Wednesday evening. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time.
God always has a plan— Marcus Hicks (@HarcusMicks99) August 5, 2020
Hicks is the second OU defender reportedly hurt during practice in as many days after redshirt senior linebacker Caleb Kelly allegedly suffered an ACL injury on Tuesday.
A four-star, strong side defensive end out of Northwest High School in Wichita, Kansas, Hicks was ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 21 nationally at his position prior to his arrival to Norman. He did not appear in a game in his first season with the Sooners in 2019.
