You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooner defensive lineman LaRon Stokes not suited up for Sooners at Red Raiders

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Laron Stokes

Then-junior defensive lineman LaRon Stokes pursues Houston's quarterback during the game against Houston Sept. 1, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Senior defensive lineman LaRon Stokes is not in uniform ahead of the Sooners' road matchup against Texas Tech.

The Tulsa native was the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year after making 10 starts in 2019. He posted 15 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss for Oklahoma in the 2019–20 season.

This season, Stokes has eight total tackles through five games for the Sooners. Kickoff for OU's game against Texas Tech is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on FOX. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments