OU football: Sooner defensive lineman LaRon Stokes not suited up for Sooners at Red Raiders

Senior defensive lineman LaRon Stokes is not in uniform ahead of the Sooners' road matchup against Texas Tech.
LaRon Stokes in sweats. Doesn’t look like he’s going to play.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 31, 2020
#Sooners beat crew once again collaborates on the roster check. Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins available, no Charleston Rambo, Delarrin Turner-Yell, Trejan Bridges or Robert Barnes (and LaRon Stokes here but not dressed out)— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) October 31, 2020
The Tulsa native was the Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year after making 10 starts in 2019. He posted 15 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss for Oklahoma in the 2019–20 season.
This season, Stokes has eight total tackles through five games for the Sooners. Kickoff for OU's game against Texas Tech is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.