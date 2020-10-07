You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner defensive lineman Jalen Redmond won't opt back into 2020 season, per report

Jalen Redmond

Then-redshirt freshman linebacker Jalen Redmond celebrates during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

After speculation that he might return to the Sooners during the 2020 season, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond won't be opting back in to play this year, per SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock.

Redmond reportedly chose to opt out of the season on Sept. 5 after a conversation with OU head coach Lincoln Riley and was later removed from the team's 2020 online roster.

Along with junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins (suspension) Redmond has been a key piece absent from the Sooners' front through OU's first three games this season. Previously, Redmond has battled a blood clot issue that cost him all but three games in 2018 and forced him to miss Oklahoma's game against Oklahoma State in 2019.

The 6-foot-3 tackle from Midwest City, Oklahoma led the Sooners with 6.5 sacks across 13 games last season.

