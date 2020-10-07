OU football: Sooner defensive lineman Jalen Redmond won't opt back into 2020 season, per report

After speculation that he might return to the Sooners during the 2020 season, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond won't be opting back in to play this year, per SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock.
Our @CareyAMurdock reports that Jalen Redmond will not be opting back in this season. Some reports had suggested he was in the process of returning. More here. https://t.co/3twzogepmj— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) October 7, 2020
Redmond reportedly chose to opt out of the season on Sept. 5 after a conversation with OU head coach Lincoln Riley and was later removed from the team's 2020 online roster.
Along with junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins (suspension) Redmond has been a key piece absent from the Sooners' front through OU's first three games this season. Previously, Redmond has battled a blood clot issue that cost him all but three games in 2018 and forced him to miss Oklahoma's game against Oklahoma State in 2019.
The 6-foot-3 tackle from Midwest City, Oklahoma led the Sooners with 6.5 sacks across 13 games last season.
