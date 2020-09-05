You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner defensive lineman Jalen Redmond to opt out of 2020 season, per reports

Jalen Redmond

Redshirt defensive lineman Jalen Redmond steps over Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger after a sack during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

OU redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond is opting out of the 2020 season, per a report from 247Sports's Brandon Drumm that was later confirmed by SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock.

Per Drumm's report, Redmond made the decision not to play this year after a conversation with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. According to Murdock's report, Sunday is the deadline Riley has set for players to tell him if they plan to opt out of the season.

Redmond was expected to be a key piece for the Sooners' defensive front this fall after he played in 13 games last year, and led the team with 6.5 sacks. He also ranked third on the squad in tackles for a loss with 11 in 2019.

Previously, Redmond has battled blood clots that kept him out of all but three games in 2018 and caused him to miss OU's contest against Oklahoma State in 2019. The 6-foot-3 Midwest City High School product was considered a five-star recruit by 247Sports prior to his arrival at Oklahoma.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

