OU football: Sooner defensive lineman Jalen Redmond to opt out of 2020 season, per reports

OU redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond is opting out of the 2020 season, per a report from 247Sports's Brandon Drumm that was later confirmed by SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock.
Source: Lincoln Riley set Sept 6, as the day players needed to let him know if they were officially opting out of the 2020 season. Kennedy Brooks and Jalen Redmond both officially opted out. More from @CareyAMurdock https://t.co/WIgCRru4xl— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) September 6, 2020
Via @BrandonDrumm247: Jalen Redmond likely to opt-out of 2020 season.#Sooners ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/WvVwS9MN7q— OUInsider (@OU247) September 5, 2020
Per Drumm's report, Redmond made the decision not to play this year after a conversation with Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. According to Murdock's report, Sunday is the deadline Riley has set for players to tell him if they plan to opt out of the season.
Redmond was expected to be a key piece for the Sooners' defensive front this fall after he played in 13 games last year, and led the team with 6.5 sacks. He also ranked third on the squad in tackles for a loss with 11 in 2019.
Previously, Redmond has battled blood clots that kept him out of all but three games in 2018 and caused him to miss OU's contest against Oklahoma State in 2019. The 6-foot-3 Midwest City High School product was considered a five-star recruit by 247Sports prior to his arrival at Oklahoma.
