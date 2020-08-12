You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner defensive lineman Jalen Redmond arrested on DUI charge

Redmond

Then-redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jalen Redmond before the Big 12 Championship game Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond was arrested early Wednesday morning on a charge of driving under the influence. The Daily has reached out to the Norman Police Department and will be updated when more information is available.

Redmond's arrest was first reported by Rivals.com's SoonerScoop.

Per the NPD arrest logs, Redmond was arrested at 3:34 a.m. The police report states Redmond was pulled over on Elm Avenue and was not the only occupant of the vehicle. Redmond told the officer he was leaving Campus Corner and that he was drinking.

After taking a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, Redmond was taken to Cleveland County jail.

Redmond played in 13 games for the Sooners in the 2019 season and started in four. He led the team with 6.5 sacks.

The article will be updated as more information is gathered by The Daily.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

