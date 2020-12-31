You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas implies return for 2021 season

Isaiah Thomas

Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas tackles Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger at the 2020 Red River Showdown on Oct. 10 in Dallas.

 Joshua R. Gateley/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas implied he would return for the 2021 season via Twitter after the Sooners' Cotton Bowl win over Florida Wednesday night.

“Back and better next year! Love you Sooner Nation,” Thomas said in a Twitter video posted by OU’s Football account. 

Thomas had a breakout season for OU this year, as he was a second-team All-Big 12 selection and started all 11 games. He also led the team with eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss, an improvement from just two sacks in the 2019 season.

The 6-foot-5 stalwart will look to continue his strong play and help lead a productive defensive line into the 2021 season.

