OU football: Sooner defensive end Ronnie Perkins wins suspension appeal, joins team at Iowa State, per reports

Oklahoma junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins has won his suspension appeal to the NCAA and is with the Sooners in Ames, Iowa, for Saturday's game against Iowa State, per a report from SoonerScoop confirmed by The Athletic's Jason Kersey and The Oklahoman's Ryan Aber.
https://t.co/JGDQ9aai2j has learned that Ronnie Perkins has won a special appeal with the NCAA and his drug suspension has been lifted. He is in Ames with the team but it is unknown if he will play tonight. Most sources expect his return next week against Texas.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) October 3, 2020
Massive #Sooners news that I’ve spent the last several hours confirming: Ronnie Perkins won an appeal and is in Ames. He’s unlikely to play tonight but should be ready for Texas next week.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 3, 2020
Can confirm @SoonerScoop and @jasonkersey reports on Ronnie Perkins’ appeal. Unlikely to play tonight vs. Iowa State but likely to return next week vs. Texas. Huge lift for #Sooners pass rush. Other two suspended players must situations haven’t changed— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) October 3, 2020
Per Kersey's report, Perkins is not likely to play against the Cyclones but should be ready for OU's game against Texas next Saturday.
Perkins — along with sophomore wide receiver Trejan Bridges and senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson — has been serving a suspension for a failed drug test since before Oklahoma's Peach Bowl loss to LSU in December.
According to Kersey's report, the NCAA decision did not apply to the suspensions of Bridges and Stevenson and they are not in Ames with the team.
