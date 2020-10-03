You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner defensive end Ronnie Perkins wins suspension appeal, joins team at Iowa State, per reports

Ronnie Perkins

Then-sophomore defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins before the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7, 2019.

Oklahoma junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins has won his suspension appeal to the NCAA and is with the Sooners in Ames, Iowa, for Saturday's game against Iowa State, per a report from SoonerScoop confirmed by The Athletic's Jason Kersey and The Oklahoman's Ryan Aber.

Per Kersey's report, Perkins is not likely to play against the Cyclones but should be ready for OU's game against Texas next Saturday.

Perkins — along with sophomore wide receiver Trejan Bridges and senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson — has been serving a suspension for a failed drug test since before Oklahoma's Peach Bowl loss to LSU in December.

According to Kersey's report, the NCAA decision did not apply to the suspensions of Bridges and Stevenson and they are not in Ames with the team.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

