OU football: Sooner defensive end Ronnie Perkins declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins announced he will enter the 2021 NFL Draft in a tweet on Saturday.
Forever thankful for my time in Norman, now it’s time to chase my dreams. Thank you Sooner Nation!!!🖤#7avageOut pic.twitter.com/mLIIAw86CH— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) January 9, 2021
Perkins, after missing the Sooners’ first five games due to suspension, finished the season with 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, the third-most on the team. He was an All-Big 12 second team selection by the conference in 2020.
His best performance came in the Sooners’ 41-13 victory over Oklahoma State on Nov. 21, where he had five tackles and two sacks. Perkins’ helped lead OU’s defense to a conference-low 91 allowed rushing yards per game. The Sooners’ average of 334 yards per game was the second-lowest in the Big 12.
Perkins was also named to the All-Big 12 second team in 2019 and was a freshman All-American by ESPN in 2018. In his career, the 6-foot-3 native of St. Louis, Missouri totaled 98 tackles and 16.5 sacks for Oklahoma. He now joins Rhamondre Stevenson, Creed Humphrey, Adrian Ealy, Tre Norwood and Tre Brown as Sooners who have entered the NFL Draft.
With Perkins' departure, Oklahoma’s defensive front will be led by Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and a returning Jalen Redmond, who head coach Lincoln Riley announced rejoined the program on Jan. 1.
