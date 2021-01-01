OU football: Sooner defensive back Tre Norwood declares for NFL Draft

Redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood has declared to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft, he announced Friday via Twitter.
There’s Only One, thank you Sooner nation ❤️ #GodsPlan #Staythecourse pic.twitter.com/wvQhB7TmWv— Tre Norwood (@trenorwood_3) January 1, 2021
Norwood led the Sooners with five interceptions in 2020. He also had 23 tackles and two pass deflections on the year. In his final game for Oklahoma, Norwood finished with two tackles and a 45-yard pick six.
The Fort Smith, Arkansas, native is now the third Sooner to declare for the NFL draft, along with center Creed Humphrey and cornerback Tre Brown.
The NFL draft begins April 29 and ends May 1.
