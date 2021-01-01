You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner defensive back Tre Norwood declares for NFL Draft

The Sooners celebrate while redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood accepts the Felix McKnight Outstanding Defensive Player trophy after defeating Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood has declared to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft, he announced Friday via Twitter.

Norwood led the Sooners with five interceptions in 2020. He also had 23 tackles and two pass deflections on the year. In his final game for Oklahoma, Norwood finished with two tackles and a 45-yard pick six.

The Fort Smith, Arkansas, native is now the third Sooner to declare for the NFL draft, along with center Creed Humphrey and cornerback Tre Brown.

The NFL draft begins April 29 and ends May 1.

