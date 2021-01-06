You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner defensive back Tre Norwood accepts invitation to 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

Tre Norwood

Redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood runs back an interception during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against Florida at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Norwood previously decided to forgo his senior season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Jan. 1. 

After missing the entire 2019 season with an ACL injury, Norwood made the most of his return to the Sooners in 2020. Appearing in all 11 games, he led Oklahoma with five interceptions in on the season. The Fort Smith, Arkansas native also had 23 tackles and two pass deflections on the year. In his final game at OU, Norwood finished with two tackles and a 45-yard pick six in a 55-20 victory over Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

Norwood now joins Creed Humphrey, Tre Brown and Adrian Ealy as former Sooners who will play in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, which is scheduled for 1:30 pm CT on Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama.

