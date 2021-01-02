You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooner defensive back Robert Barnes enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Robert Barnes

Sophomore safety Robert Barnes on the sidelines during the game against Kansas Nov. 17.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Redshirt junior safety and linebacker Robert Barnes entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Saturday evening, according to Rivals.com.

A former four-star prospect from Southlake, Texas, Barnes played in 33 games, including 10 starts at OU from 2017 to 2020. In that span he racked up 77 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions.

Yet, Barnes missed nine games in 2019 due to injury and bounced from safety to linebacker and then back to safety within the 2020 season.

Barnes becomes the sixth Oklahoma player to enter the portal since the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 19, following quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris, running back T.J. Pledger and receivers Finn Corwin and Jalin Conyers.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments