OU football: Sooner defensive back Robert Barnes enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Redshirt junior safety and linebacker Robert Barnes entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Saturday evening, according to Rivals.com.
2017 4-star DB Robert Barnes has entered the portal as a grad transfer after totaling 77 tackles, 2 INT and 4 PD at Oklahoma #BoomerSooner @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @BPrzybylohttps://t.co/dZGBYNDTXw— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 3, 2021
A former four-star prospect from Southlake, Texas, Barnes played in 33 games, including 10 starts at OU from 2017 to 2020. In that span he racked up 77 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions.
Yet, Barnes missed nine games in 2019 due to injury and bounced from safety to linebacker and then back to safety within the 2020 season.
Barnes becomes the sixth Oklahoma player to enter the portal since the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 19, following quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris, running back T.J. Pledger and receivers Finn Corwin and Jalin Conyers.
