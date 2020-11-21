You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooner defensive back Justin Broiles seen on crutches, ruled out for Bedlam vs Oklahoma State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Justin Broiles

Redshirt sophomore safety Justin Broiles walks into the stadium before the Red River Showdown Oct. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU redshirt junior defensive back Justin Broiles was seen on the sidelines wearing a boot and walking with crutches ahead of No. 18 Oklahoma's Bedlam matchup against Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

It's unclear what the extent of Broiles' injury is at this time. He's made only four tackles this season across seven games with the Sooners.

The John Marshall High School product has 56 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss across 31 games in his Oklahoma career. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments