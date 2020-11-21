OU football: Sooner defensive back Justin Broiles seen on crutches, ruled out for Bedlam vs Oklahoma State

OU redshirt junior defensive back Justin Broiles was seen on the sidelines wearing a boot and walking with crutches ahead of No. 18 Oklahoma's Bedlam matchup against Oklahoma State on Saturday night.
Actually, Justin Broiles just came onto the field ... on crutches and in a boot on his right foot. He's out.#Sooners— John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) November 21, 2020
It's unclear what the extent of Broiles' injury is at this time. He's made only four tackles this season across seven games with the Sooners.
The John Marshall High School product has 56 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss across 31 games in his Oklahoma career.
