OU football: Sooner defensive back Chanse Sylvie, Norman Mayor Breea Clark virtually meet to discuss police reform

Chanse Sylvie

Then-junior nickel back Chanse Sylvie arrives at the Walk of Champions Sept. 7, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Norman Mayor Breea Clark virtually met with Oklahoma redshirt senior defensive back Chanse Sylvie to discuss police reform on Friday. 

"I'm pleased to announce that I am forming a task force to identify the best ways to use our new community outreach funds," Clark said in the tweet. "I have invited Mr. Sylvie to participate."

Sylvie's meeting with Mayor Clark comes a few weeks after he released his own ideas for police reform in a tweet on May 31 following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.

Sylvie's main four points of police reform include 1.) a lifetime ban from law enforcement on police officers who were terminated because of misconduct; 2.) civilian complaints of officers to be shown publicly; 3.) a more strict hiring and recruitment process for future officers, a national standard for hiring; and 4.) independent investigations of alleged police misconduct.

In an interview with The Daily, Sylvie called for a coalition of "like-minded individuals" to make change.

“I want (the media) to use this plan that I put in place and (people) to read this news article not as a civil rights activist or a football player with a plan to make life better, but as a cry for help in our community," Sylvie said, who has already graduated with a degree in political science and is working towards a master's in criminal justice.

"I'm looking for those lawyers. ... I'm looking for those city officials. I'm looking for those representatives. I'm looking for those mayors, I'm looking for those senators and governors."

