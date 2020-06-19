OU football: Sooner defensive back Chanse Sylvie, Norman Mayor Breea Clark virtually meet to discuss police reform

Norman Mayor Breea Clark virtually met with Oklahoma redshirt senior defensive back Chanse Sylvie to discuss police reform on Friday.
Great speaking with @ChanseSylvie today about ideas for reforming policing in our city, state & nation. I'm pleased to announce that I am forming a task force to identify the best ways to use our new community outreach funds, & I have invited Mr. Sylvie to participate! #localgov pic.twitter.com/yXt8Dxdzos— Mayor Breea Clark (@clarkfornorman) June 19, 2020
"I'm pleased to announce that I am forming a task force to identify the best ways to use our new community outreach funds," Clark said in the tweet. "I have invited Mr. Sylvie to participate."
Sylvie's meeting with Mayor Clark comes a few weeks after he released his own ideas for police reform in a tweet on May 31 following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.
When the protest ends what will remain ? Steps for reforming policing in America ! pic.twitter.com/FOI6Q8oO2j— Chanse Sylvie (@ChanseSylvie) June 1, 2020
Sylvie's main four points of police reform include 1.) a lifetime ban from law enforcement on police officers who were terminated because of misconduct; 2.) civilian complaints of officers to be shown publicly; 3.) a more strict hiring and recruitment process for future officers, a national standard for hiring; and 4.) independent investigations of alleged police misconduct.
In an interview with The Daily, Sylvie called for a coalition of "like-minded individuals" to make change.
“I want (the media) to use this plan that I put in place and (people) to read this news article not as a civil rights activist or a football player with a plan to make life better, but as a cry for help in our community," Sylvie said, who has already graduated with a degree in political science and is working towards a master's in criminal justice.
"I'm looking for those lawyers. ... I'm looking for those city officials. I'm looking for those representatives. I'm looking for those mayors, I'm looking for those senators and governors."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.