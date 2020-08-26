OU football: Sooner cornerbacks coach Roy Manning talks social justice, police reform in Zoom conference

In a Wednesday Zoom media conference, OU cornerbacks coach Roy Manning discussed his continued conversations with players regarding social justice and police reform after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and most recently, Jacob Blake.
Manning emphasized transparency and vulnerability as key components of conversations on racial justice, while saying he's checked in with players as much as possible to discuss concerns if need be.
"I think that coaches, not only here but coaches around the country, have had to at least step back from coach role, and from football mode, and step back into human role and just be willing to be a little bit vulnerable and transparent," Manning said. "I know personally, we've taken that on and went full steam ahead with not brushing things under the rug, or not keeping things just all about ball here."
Following Floyd's death in late May, Manning was one of many Sooner coaches and athletes who shared their thoughts on racial issues on social media. Since then, redshirt junior defensive back Chanse Sylvie, redshirt senior safety Justin Broiles and others have been engaged in activism and reformational conversations, while head coach Lincoln Riley created a racial justice task force on his team.
Manning said Wednesday that despite progress his players and others have made in promoting equity, it's still disheartening to see continued disturbances in the news on a regular basis.
"I just wish we could do better as a nation," Manning said. "I really do, because I really do feel like we've dropped the ball in a lot of ways... you hate reading about things every other week, or whatever it is, and it seems like new things and new situations keep popping up, but it's just the reality of the world that we're living in."
It's that very reality that keeps Manning conferring with his athletes on a regular basis, asking if they need to talk or get something off their chest. Manning said he often has issues bothering him that motivate him to be a good resource for his players.
As struggles for justice that supersede sports continue across the nation, Manning said he and OU's other coaches will be doing their best to "wrap their arms around" players, hurt and become angry when they do, and ultimately show student athletes that they care.
"When you bring young men here, it's more than just football you're bringing them here for," Manning said, "And so we can't get quiet, and (we) can't act like these things that go on in the world don't affect our guys, because they do, and they affect us as coaches just the same."
