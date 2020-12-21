You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner cornerback Tre Brown declares for 2021 NFL Draft, opts out of Cotton Bowl

Tre Brown

Senior cornerback Tre Brown celebrates after earning an interception during the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU senior cornerback Tre Brown announced Monday evening that he will enter the 2021 NFL Draft and will forego the Sooners' Cotton Bowl matchup against Florida on Dec. 30.

Brown made the game-clinching interception in Oklahoma's 27-21 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday. This season Brown has made 31 tackles, 25 solo, three interceptions and has tallied six passes defended.

"I am excited to take this next step in the pursuit of my childhood dream of playing in the NFL," Brown said in a Twitter statement. "I will always be a Sooner."

Though not competing in OU's bowl game, the Tulsa, Oklahoma native has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama.

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

