OU football: Sooner cornerback Tre Brown declares for 2021 NFL Draft, opts out of Cotton Bowl

OU senior cornerback Tre Brown announced Monday evening that he will enter the 2021 NFL Draft and will forego the Sooners' Cotton Bowl matchup against Florida on Dec. 30.
Thank you Sooner nation 🤍 pic.twitter.com/MiNFePbCmv— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) December 22, 2020
Brown made the game-clinching interception in Oklahoma's 27-21 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday. This season Brown has made 31 tackles, 25 solo, three interceptions and has tallied six passes defended.
"I am excited to take this next step in the pursuit of my childhood dream of playing in the NFL," Brown said in a Twitter statement. "I will always be a Sooner."
Though not competing in OU's bowl game, the Tulsa, Oklahoma native has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.