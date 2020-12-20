You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner cornerback Tre Brown accepts invitation to 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

Tre Brown

Senior cornerback Tre Brown celebrates after earning an interception during the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU senior cornerback Tre Brown has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl.

The bowl is the considered the nation's college all-star game for seniors and splits 114 invitees into two teams for competition. Brown is the only Sooner to accept an invite this far, but defensive lineman LaRon Stokes and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were both previously on the watch list.

Brown had the game-clinching interception in OU's 27-21 Big 12 Championship win over Iowa State Saturday and has a history of making big plays in the conference title contest.

Kickoff for the Reese's Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama.

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

