OU football: Sooner cornerback Tre Brown accepts invitation to 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

OU senior cornerback Tre Brown has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl.
It’s official!!! Welcome DB Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) from @OU_Football to the @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! 💪💪💪 #BestOfTheBest #OUDNA #BoomerSooner #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/4jWU48HT32— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 20, 2020
The bowl is the considered the nation's college all-star game for seniors and splits 114 invitees into two teams for competition. Brown is the only Sooner to accept an invite this far, but defensive lineman LaRon Stokes and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were both previously on the watch list.
Brown had the game-clinching interception in OU's 27-21 Big 12 Championship win over Iowa State Saturday and has a history of making big plays in the conference title contest.
Kickoff for the Reese's Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.