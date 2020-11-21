You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner cornerback Jaden Davis to miss game against Oklahoma State with injury, per report

Jaden Davis

Then-freshman cornerback Jaden Davis before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Sophomore cornerback Jaden Davis will miss the Sooners’ game against No. 14 Oklahoma State due to injury, per SoonerScoop.

Davis has six total tackles and four pass breakups this season. A week one starter, Davis has ceded playing time to redshirt freshman cornerback Woodi Washington. In the previous season, Davis played in all 14 games and recorded 33 tackles along with an interception and a pass breakup. 

Davis, a four-star recruit per Rivals, was ranked the No. 24 cornerback in the nation and the No. 33 player in the state of Florida. He chose OU over the likes of Clemson, Florida and Georgia. 

