OU football: Sooner cornerback Jaden Davis to miss game against Oklahoma State with injury, per report

Sophomore cornerback Jaden Davis will miss the Sooners’ game against No. 14 Oklahoma State due to injury, per SoonerScoop.
Players we have been able to rule out or we cannot account for so far: Jadon Haselwood, Austin Stogner (injured), Jadon Davis (injured), Marcus Stripling and Jon Michael-Terry.— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) November 21, 2020
Davis has six total tackles and four pass breakups this season. A week one starter, Davis has ceded playing time to redshirt freshman cornerback Woodi Washington. In the previous season, Davis played in all 14 games and recorded 33 tackles along with an interception and a pass breakup.
Davis, a four-star recruit per Rivals, was ranked the No. 24 cornerback in the nation and the No. 33 player in the state of Florida. He chose OU over the likes of Clemson, Florida and Georgia.
