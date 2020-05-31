OU football: Sooner coaches Jamar Cain, Roy Manning speak out against racism — 'I'm living in fear for my son'

Oklahoma outside linebacker coach Jamar Cain and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning shared their personal battle against racism and called for unity in a tweet on Sunday.
May 31, 2020
VIOLENCE is NOT the answer but NEITHER is SILENCE! 💯 pic.twitter.com/uJsAFUKdBl— Roy Manning (@CoachRoyM) May 31, 2020
"Just couldn't stay quiet any longer," Cain said in his tweet. "I'm living in fear for my son who is 12! I'm afraid when he walks the dog, I'm afraid to buy him a car when he's 16 and that shouldn't be an issue. He and I have talks about getting pulled over or not walking around a hood on his and never leaving a store with having an item in a bag or getting a receipt. ... The scary part is the same conversation will be had with my bubbly 11-year-old daughter.
"We have to find a solution to inequities."
Cain — who just joined the Sooners' coaching staff in January — also gave his personal condolences to George Floyd and other victims of racial incidents. Floyd was a Minneapolis resident who was arrested for a non-violent crime before being killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder.
Both tweets came the day after Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and inside linebackers coach Brian Odom tweeted their support for the ongoing nationwide protests against racism.
I ALWAYS stand with my players and I am thankful that I was raised in a home that taught me that no human, regardless of race, religion,or any other factor...should ever be treated differently...we have a long ways to go as a society- I am committed to being a part of the change— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) May 31, 2020
May 31, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.