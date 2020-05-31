You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner coaches Jamar Cain, Roy Manning speak out against racism — 'I'm living in fear for my son'

Jamar Cain

Jamar Cain answers questions during a press conference Feb. 12 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

 Greyson Sierp/The Daily

Oklahoma outside linebacker coach Jamar Cain and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning shared their personal battle against racism and called for unity in a tweet on Sunday.

"Just couldn't stay quiet any longer," Cain said in his tweet. "I'm living in fear for my son who is 12! I'm afraid when he walks the dog, I'm afraid to buy him a car when he's 16 and that shouldn't be an issue. He and I have talks about getting pulled over or not walking around a hood on his and never leaving a store with having an item in a bag or getting a receipt. ... The scary part is the same conversation will be had with my bubbly 11-year-old daughter.

"We have to find a solution to inequities."

Cain — who just joined the Sooners' coaching staff in January — also gave his personal condolences to George Floyd and other victims of racial incidents. Floyd was a Minneapolis resident who was arrested for a non-violent crime before being killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder.

Both tweets came the day after Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and inside linebackers coach Brian Odom tweeted their support for the ongoing nationwide protests against racism. 

