OU football: Sooner coach Joe Jon Finley set to make $510,000 annually, pending regents approval

The OU Board of Regents will decide the salary of newly hired OU football assistant coach Joe Jon Finley in its meeting on March 5. The regents' agenda, released Tuesday, says Finley's proposed salary is $510,000 and will run through Jan. 31, 2024. Finley's salary is expected to be approved.
Finley was hired as the Sooners' associate head coach for offense, tight ends and H-backs on Jan. 19, filling the former position of now-South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer. Finley played tight end at OU from 2004-07 and went on to play for three different NFL teams between 2008 and 2012.
He began his coaching career in 2011 at Los Fresnos High School in Texas. Finley then briefly served as a graduate assistant at OU from 2012-2013 before returning to Los Fresnos for one season. From there, he went to serve in various coaching roles at Baylor, Missouri, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.
The regents' agenda also says the program laid off former Sooner running back Joe Washington from his development associate role in the athletics department on Jan. 9.
Washington had over 4,000 career rushing yards at Oklahoma and was the fourth overall pick in 1976 NFL Draft. He joined the OU athletics department in May 2007.
The OU Board of Regents' meeting will begin at 8 a.m. on March 5 with an executive session, a public meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.