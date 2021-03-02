You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooner coach Joe Jon Finley set to make $510,000 annually, pending regents approval

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Joe Jon Finley Ole Miss (Dom)

Mississippi tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Joe Jon Finley yells during the game against Alabama on Oct. 10. Finley was hired as OU's associate head coach for offense, tight ends and H-backs on Jan 19.

 Ole Miss Athletics

The OU Board of Regents will decide the salary of newly hired OU football assistant coach Joe Jon Finley in its meeting on March 5. The regents' agenda, released Tuesday, says Finley's proposed salary is $510,000 and will run through Jan. 31, 2024. Finley's salary is expected to be approved.

Finley regents

A screenshot of OU coach Joe Jon Finley's proposed salary from the OU Board of Regents' March 5 meeting agenda. 

Finley was hired as the Sooners' associate head coach for offense, tight ends and H-backs on Jan. 19, filling the former position of now-South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer. Finley played tight end at OU from 2004-07 and went on to play for three different NFL teams between 2008 and 2012.

He began his coaching career in 2011 at Los Fresnos High School in Texas. Finley then briefly served as a graduate assistant at OU from 2012-2013 before returning to Los Fresnos for one season. From there, he went to serve in various coaching roles at Baylor, Missouri, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

The regents' agenda also says the program laid off former Sooner running back Joe Washington from his development associate role in the athletics department on Jan. 9.

Washington Regents

A screenshot of Joe Washington's reduction in force from the OU Board of Regents' March 5 meeting agenda. 

Washington had over 4,000 career rushing yards at Oklahoma and was the fourth overall pick in 1976 NFL Draft. He joined the OU athletics department in May 2007.

The OU Board of Regents' meeting will begin at 8 a.m. on March 5 with an executive session, a public meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments