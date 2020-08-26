OU football: Sooner center Creed Humphrey urges community to discuss police brutality, gives 'thoughts and prayers' to victims

Oklahoma redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey took to Twitter Wednesday night to speak out against police brutality, while also giving thoughts and prayers to all victims who have suffered because of American law enforcement.
There’s no way to grow within the confines of comfort. I urge us as a community to embrace the uncomfortable talks between each other, to help grow and improve together. My thoughts and prayers continue to go out to everyone who has been victimized by police brutality. #Boomer— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) August 27, 2020
"There’s no way to grow within the confines of comfort," Humphrey said in the tweet. "I urge us as a community to embrace the uncomfortable talks between each other, to help grow and improve together. My thoughts and prayers continue to go out to everyone who has been victimized by police brutality."
Humphrey's tweet comes after a police officer shot an unarmed Jacob Blake — a Black man out of Kenosha, Wisconsin — seven times, paralyzing Blake from the waist down.
Humphrey, an Associated Press preseason All-America first team member, and the Sooners also spoke out against police brutality in June, after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police. Head coach Lincoln Riley and a large number of Sooners have been vocal during the Black Lives Matter movement, a movement that spread nationwide throughout the summer.
The death of Blake has led athletes all over the nation to take action. Wednesday night's slate of NBA playoff games was canceled due to players from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers choosing to not play.
