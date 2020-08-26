You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner center Creed Humphrey urges community to discuss police brutality, gives 'thoughts and prayers' to victims

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Creed Humphrey

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey before the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey took to Twitter Wednesday night to speak out against police brutality, while also giving thoughts and prayers to all victims who have suffered because of American law enforcement.

"There’s no way to grow within the confines of comfort," Humphrey said in the tweet. "I urge us as a community to embrace the uncomfortable talks between each other, to help grow and improve together. My thoughts and prayers continue to go out to everyone who has been victimized by police brutality."

Humphrey's tweet comes after a police officer shot an unarmed Jacob Blake — a Black man out of Kenosha, Wisconsin — seven times, paralyzing Blake from the waist down.

Humphrey, an Associated Press preseason All-America first team member, and the Sooners also spoke out against police brutality in June, after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police. Head coach Lincoln Riley and a large number of Sooners have been vocal during the Black Lives Matter movement, a movement that spread nationwide throughout the summer.

The death of Blake has led athletes all over the nation to take action. Wednesday night's slate of NBA playoff games was canceled due to players from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers choosing to not play.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

