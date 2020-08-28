You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooner center Creed Humphrey tweets approval of entire team registering to vote

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Moment of silence

OU football players observe a 57 second moment of silence corresponding with the 57th March on Washington in the Unity Garden on the South Oval during the march for unity on Aug. 28.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey took to Twitter to announce that the entire Sooner football team registered to vote on Friday. Humphrey's tweet comes just hours after the team marched for social justice on OU's South Oval.

Raising awareness toward voting registration has been a key part of the Black Lives Matter Movement, which has garnered more traction after police officers shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 

The incident caused the postponement of notable professional sport leagues around the country, including the NBA and MLB.

Humphrey gave his condolences to victims of police brutality in a tweet on Aug. 26.

As one of the Sooners' returning starter's from a season ago, Humphrey's veteran leadership has been much needed for Oklahoma this offseason. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh touched on Humphrey's mentor role in a Zoom media conference on Aug. 27.

"It's been unbelievable," Bedenbaugh said. "Creed’s kind of back to the guy that he was as a freshman. ... He's done a great job being a leader. We've had some inconsistent days at times (and Creed is) the one that rallies a whole offense. He's an experienced guy. He’s played the most, so he's done a great job up to this point.

"I can't say he reminds me of this guy or that guy, but he's being his own guy."

Sign up for our newsletters

Load comments