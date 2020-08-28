OU football: Sooner center Creed Humphrey tweets approval of entire team registering to vote

Redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey took to Twitter to announce that the entire Sooner football team registered to vote on Friday. Humphrey's tweet comes just hours after the team marched for social justice on OU's South Oval.
The whole team took the time to register to vote today. So proud of our players, staff, and everyone involved. #Boomer— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) August 28, 2020
Raising awareness toward voting registration has been a key part of the Black Lives Matter Movement, which has garnered more traction after police officers shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The incident caused the postponement of notable professional sport leagues around the country, including the NBA and MLB.
Humphrey gave his condolences to victims of police brutality in a tweet on Aug. 26.
There’s no way to grow within the confines of comfort. I urge us as a community to embrace the uncomfortable talks between each other, to help grow and improve together. My thoughts and prayers continue to go out to everyone who has been victimized by police brutality. #Boomer— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) August 27, 2020
As one of the Sooners' returning starter's from a season ago, Humphrey's veteran leadership has been much needed for Oklahoma this offseason. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh touched on Humphrey's mentor role in a Zoom media conference on Aug. 27.
"It's been unbelievable," Bedenbaugh said. "Creed’s kind of back to the guy that he was as a freshman. ... He's done a great job being a leader. We've had some inconsistent days at times (and Creed is) the one that rallies a whole offense. He's an experienced guy. He’s played the most, so he's done a great job up to this point.
"I can't say he reminds me of this guy or that guy, but he's being his own guy."
