OU football: Sooner center Creed Humphrey talks #WeWantToPlay, team's mental health in Zoom conference

Redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey was always set on playing in the 2020 season.
In a Friday media availability over Zoom where players fielded questions for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Humphrey talked about his decision to forgo a chance to enter his name into the 2020 NFL Draft. Humphrey made the decision back in January that he and the Sooners have unfinished business after falling to LSU in the 2019 Peach Bowl.
"There was never really any thought of me opting out," Humphrey said. "I came back to play this fall. So that's my goal. And that's what I plan to do no matter what."
Humphrey also discussed topics ranging from the state of his offensive line to maintaining mental health during the pandemic. Here's what the fourth-year Sooner had to say:
State of the offensive line
OU's offensive line has a good amount of veteran talent returning for the 2020 season with Humphrey, redshirt junior Adrian Ealy, redshirt senior Erik Swenson and redshirt juniors Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes — all having garnered significant playing time from 2019.
But Humphrey said he's also really impressed with the newcomers in offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh's unit. Oklahoma picked up five four-star offensive linemen in its 2020 recruiting class.
"They've all been doing a great job. During that quarantine period (we went over) a lot of film with them, really getting the playbook and diving deep into that with them," Humphrey said. "They've came in pretty much knowing what to do on every play. …It's really exciting to see. They came to this program to continue the tradition of having such a great offensive line. … They’ve really bought into that and they've been working their tails off."
Humphrey also talked about how the offensive line has been communicating during four months of being off campus and quarantining, before returning to campus for voluntary workouts on July 1. Through Zoom, players have been checking in on each other all throughout the process.
Humphrey also mentioned with the amount of young offensive linemen on the team, competition has been plentiful.
"At the end of the day, (Bedenbaugh) will play the five guys that he thinks (will be) the best unit," Humphrey said. "So we're really really excited. Everybody in this group is an unselfish guy, so they understand that if they might get passed up, that's for the team.
"We’ve had a lot of great competition and it's been awesome. There's been a lot of improvement as well."
#WeWantToPlay
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started the WeWantToPlay hashtag on Twitter before the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences postponed the fall football season until the spring. Humphrey, junior linebacker DaShaun White and redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler chimed in with the hashtag as well.
"It's definitely been a weird time for sure, a lot of uncertainty going around and everything. But, at the end of the day…we have a lot of goals this season. (We) believe we have a really talented team and believe we can really make a lot of noise in the country this year. … We've done too much this year to not play. We understand the risks.
"We understand what could come with (playing the season), but at the end of the day this team wants to play. And we're gonna do whatever it takes. With our training staff and everybody, they put together great protocols for us to stay as safe as we can. So they have our complete trust and we're definitely gonna play the season."
Mental health
While spending March through June away from campus in the midst of a pandemic with an uncertain future on the state of college football, Humphrey made maintaining mental health on the team a priority moving forward.
"(Mental health has) been a huge thing," Humphrey said. "With everything that's been going on this year, that can be really mentally draining for everybody on this team. That was one thing as a leadership group (that) we wanted to focus on — just making sure everybody is feeling well mentally, because that (can be) very mentally draining on a team. So that was one of the biggest things you wanted to focus on for sure.
"We've done a great job as leadership guys. We've done a great job of really just checking in on everybody… it’s been everybody checking on everybody. So I think that's really brought us a lot closer as a team for sure. … It's been a crazy year."
