OU football: Sooner center Creed Humphrey named Preseason Walter Camp All-American

Oklahoma redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey was named a first-team Preseason Walter Camp All-American on Thursday.
👇@creed_humphrey named @WalterCampFF Preseason First Team All-American. 🔗 https://t.co/jY0drwscLM pic.twitter.com/yasrSgm3ZG— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) June 11, 2020
Humphrey finished the 2019 as a top-3 finalist for the Remington Trophy, awarded to the top center in the country, and was a second-team All-American by the Associated Press. He also finished the season as the Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year by the conference's coaches.
After redshirting in 2017, Humphrey started in 12 games in 2018 and all 14 in 2019, and has been OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh's most critical asset asset for the past two seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.