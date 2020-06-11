You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner center Creed Humphrey named Preseason Walter Camp All-American

  • Updated
Creed Humphrey

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey at OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey was named a first-team Preseason Walter Camp All-American on Thursday.

Humphrey finished the 2019 as a top-3 finalist for the Remington Trophy, awarded to the top center in the country, and was a second-team All-American by the Associated Press. He also finished the season as the Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year by the conference's coaches.

After redshirting in 2017, Humphrey started in 12 games in 2018 and all 14 in 2019, and has been OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh's most critical asset asset for the past two seasons.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

