OU football: Sooner center Creed Humphrey declares for 2021 NFL Draft

  • Updated
Creed Humphrey

Then-redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey at OU Pro Day on March 11.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey dropped a bombshell Thursday, announcing he will depart from Norman for the 2021 NFL Draft after helping the Sooners beat Florida in the Cotton Bowl Wednesday night.

Humphrey has been the linchpin of Oklahoma's offensive line for the past three seasons, playing in all 39 of his team's games and starting all but two. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year for the second-straight season in 2020 and was recognized as an AFCA All-American Thursday morning.

A Shawnee, Oklahoma native, Humphrey long hoped to play for the Sooners as a youth, and even pushed aside lofty stock in the 2020 draft to return for his final season at OU. Entering the Cotton Bowl, Humphrey had not allowed a sack on 373 pass plays this season, per Pro Football Focus. With his departure, he's likely to be replaced by redshirt junior walk-on Ian McIver next season.

"After talking with my coaches and family, I have decided that it is time for me to begin the next chapter of my life," Humphrey said in a Twitter statement. "I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Thank you to my coaches, teammates and Sooner nation for making these past four years so memorable. The University of Oklahoma will always have a special place in my heart."

