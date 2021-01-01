You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner center Creed Humphrey accepts invitation to 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl

Creed Humphrey

Then-redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey before the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey has accepted an invitation to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The Shawnee, Oklahoma, native previously decided to declare for the NFL Draft on Thursday, forgoing his final season with the Sooners. Humphrey started in 37 games for Oklahoma during his career.

He was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019 and 2020, and was a first team All-Big 12 selection both seasons as well. Prior to the Sooners' 55-20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl, Humphrey had not allowed a sack on 373 pass plays in 2020, per Pro Football Focus. 

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1:30 pm CT on Jan. 30 in Mobile, Alabama.

