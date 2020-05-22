OU football: Sooner Athletic Director Joe Castiglione says officials are 'not even close' to making decision on football season

In an interview with SportsTalk 1400's Toby Rowland in early April, Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said he anticipated the question of whether or not the 2020 college football season will happen, because of the coronavirus pandemic, would be answered by mid-June.
Over a month later, in another interview with Rowland on Friday, Castiglione said "we are not even close to talking about the season."
In a previous chat w/Joe C @soonerad he said in his opinion a decision would need to be made by early to mid-June if college football was going to start on time. I asked him today if he felt they were on track to make a decision on that timeline? His response... @Sportstalk1400 pic.twitter.com/BuodnKQnND— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) May 22, 2020
The interview comes two days after the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow voluntary athletic activities for football and men's and women's basketball June 1-30, signaling that the NCAA is ready for more activity for preparing for sports in the fall.
Castiglione said OU is just focused on whether or not to bring back student athletes to campus, and that a decision in that span of time on the state of the college football season is not likely.
"I don't feel like that decision is going to be made in that time frame," Castiglione told Rowland. "We are still talking about the decision to bring back student athletes for voluntary workouts. We haven't even talked about organized activities yet."
Castiglione also mentioned the benefits of waiting a little longer before making a final decision on football, similar to Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley sentiment's in a press conference on May 14, when he expressed his concerns about bringing college athletes back to campus in June, while also establishing more patience in the process.
"I do think we might benefit by more time," Castiglione said, "which means more and more advancement hopefully in the areas of testing and protocols.
"Some might even argue that it's best to wait a little longer before we make that decision (on the college football season)."
