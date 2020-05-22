You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner Athletic Director Joe Castiglione says officials are 'not even close' to making decision on football season

  • Updated
Riley and Castiglione

OU coach Lincoln Riley with athletic director Joe Castiglione after the Sooners won the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

In an interview with SportsTalk 1400's Toby Rowland in early April, Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said he anticipated the question of whether or not the 2020 college football season will happen, because of the coronavirus pandemic, would be answered by mid-June.

Over a month later, in another interview with Rowland on Friday, Castiglione said "we are not even close to talking about the season."

The interview comes two days after the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow voluntary athletic activities for football and men's and women's basketball June 1-30, signaling that the NCAA is ready for more activity for preparing for sports in the fall.

Castiglione said OU is just focused on whether or not to bring back student athletes to campus, and that a decision in that span of time on the state of the college football season is not likely.

"I don't feel like that decision is going to be made in that time frame," Castiglione told Rowland. "We are still talking about the decision to bring back student athletes for voluntary workouts. We haven't even talked about organized activities yet."

Castiglione also mentioned the benefits of waiting a little longer before making a final decision on football, similar to Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley sentiment's in a press conference on May 14, when he expressed his concerns about bringing college athletes back to campus in June, while also establishing more patience in the process.

"I do think we might benefit by more time," Castiglione said, "which means more and more advancement hopefully in the areas of testing and protocols. 

"Some might even argue that it's best to wait a little longer before we make that decision (on the college football season)."

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

