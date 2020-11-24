You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooner assistant coach Shane Beamer to interview for South Carolina head coaching job, per report

Shane Beamer

OU assistant coach Shane Beamer during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Assistant offensive head coach Shane Beamer is scheduled to interview for the head coaching job at South Carolina, per The Athletic's Josh Kendall. Beamer was at South Carolina from 2007-10, where he coached cornerbacks, linebackers and special teams.

Per the report, it is believed Beamer will interview Friday. Will Muschamp was head coach of the Gamecocks before his departure on Nov. 15. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is serving as interim head coach.

Other candidates include Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield and Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell.

Beamer, 43, joined the Sooners in 2018, and has coached tight ends, H-backs and special teams. Beamer began his coaching career at Georgia Tech in 2000 as a graduate assistant, and has coached at schools such as Virginia Tech, Georgia and Mississippi State.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

