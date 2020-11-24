OU football: Sooner assistant coach Shane Beamer to interview for South Carolina head coaching job, per report

Assistant offensive head coach Shane Beamer is scheduled to interview for the head coaching job at South Carolina, per The Athletic's Josh Kendall. Beamer was at South Carolina from 2007-10, where he coached cornerbacks, linebackers and special teams.
South Carolina coaching search update from @JoshTheAthleticOne interview has also occurred. Two more to happen soon.https://t.co/1f1nHe9dqA— The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) November 25, 2020
Per the report, it is believed Beamer will interview Friday. Will Muschamp was head coach of the Gamecocks before his departure on Nov. 15. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is serving as interim head coach.
Other candidates include Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield and Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell.
Beamer, 43, joined the Sooners in 2018, and has coached tight ends, H-backs and special teams. Beamer began his coaching career at Georgia Tech in 2000 as a graduate assistant, and has coached at schools such as Virginia Tech, Georgia and Mississippi State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.