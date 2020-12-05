OU football: Sooner assistant coach Shane Beamer expected to take South Carolina head coaching job, per report

Assistant offensive head coach Shane Beamer is expected to be the head coach at South Carolina, per a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Will Muschamp was head coach of the Gamecocks before his Nov. 15 departure.
BREAKING: #OU assistant Shane Beamer, son of VaTech legend Frank Beamer is expected to become the next head coach at South Carolina, per sources. The 43-year-old Beamer was a former Gamecocks assistant and is very popular with the former players.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 6, 2020
Beamer, 43, joined the Sooners in 2018, and has coached tight ends, H-backs and special teams. He was at South Carolina from 2007–10, where he coached cornerbacks, linebackers and special teams.
"If (the report) is true, I'll certainly be thrilled for him," OU head coach Lincoln Riley said after the Sooners' 27-14 win over Baylor Saturday night. "Those are, as I know, opportunities that you don't always get so. ... It would be a great decision by South Carolina."
Beamer, son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, started his coaching career in 2000 as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech. He has also coached at schools such as Virginia Tech, Georgia and Mississippi State.
