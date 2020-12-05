You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooner assistant coach Shane Beamer expected to take South Carolina head coaching job, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Shane Beamer

OU assistant head coach Shane Beamer during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, Oct. 26, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Assistant offensive head coach Shane Beamer is expected to be the head coach at South Carolina, per a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Will Muschamp was head coach of the Gamecocks before his Nov. 15 departure.

Beamer, 43, joined the Sooners in 2018, and has coached tight ends, H-backs and special teams. He was at South Carolina from 2007–10, where he coached cornerbacks, linebackers and special teams.

"If (the report) is true, I'll certainly be thrilled for him," OU head coach Lincoln Riley said after the Sooners' 27-14 win over Baylor Saturday night. "Those are, as I know, opportunities that you don't always get so. ... It would be a great decision by South Carolina."

Beamer, son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, started his coaching career in 2000 as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech. He has also coached at schools such as Virginia Tech, Georgia and Mississippi State.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments