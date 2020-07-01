You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooner 2021 target, 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams named Elite 11 MVP

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Five-star quarterback and Oklahoma 2021 target Caleb Williams was named the MVP of the Elite 11 QB competition camp on Wednesday.

Williams, the nation's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback, is set to announce his commitment on July 4. The District of Columbia native has narrowed his selection down to three schools — Oklahoma, Maryland and LSU.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect will be entering his senior year at Gonzaga High School and would be the second five-star recruit to commit to the Sooners after wide receiver Mario Williams committed to OU in May.

On top of that, Williams' would also become the second Elite 11 MVP on OU's roster as Spencer Rattler took home the award in 2018. Rattler is expected to be the Sooners' starter quarterback heading into the 2020 season.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments