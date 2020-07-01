OU football: Sooner 2021 target, 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams named Elite 11 MVP

Five-star quarterback and Oklahoma 2021 target Caleb Williams was named the MVP of the Elite 11 QB competition camp on Wednesday.
Caleb Williams, 2020 Elite 11 MVP. pic.twitter.com/akDveYb7Uv— Elite11 (@Elite11) July 1, 2020
Williams, the nation's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback, is set to announce his commitment on July 4. The District of Columbia native has narrowed his selection down to three schools — Oklahoma, Maryland and LSU.
Shout out to the nation’s No. 1 QB Caleb Williams on capturing the @Elite11 MVP! 👏🙌🎯 @CALEBcsw (🎥 @EJHolland_TW ) pic.twitter.com/H8akctRZMS— MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) July 1, 2020
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect will be entering his senior year at Gonzaga High School and would be the second five-star recruit to commit to the Sooners after wide receiver Mario Williams committed to OU in May.
On top of that, Williams' would also become the second Elite 11 MVP on OU's roster as Spencer Rattler took home the award in 2018. Rattler is expected to be the Sooners' starter quarterback heading into the 2020 season.
