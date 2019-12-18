OU football 2020 signing day tracker: live updates, Twitter reactions, analysis

Oklahoma's 2020 recruiting class is here.
The Sooners look to land another top 25 class in 2020, with multiple top prospects signing with Oklahoma during the early signing period on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Follow along with live updates throughout the day below.
All rankings, stars and photos are provided by Rivals.com.
Let’s begin | 12.18.19#DareToBeDifferent pic.twitter.com/PyRz5WTVLS— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Phase 1 | Complete #DareToBeDifferent pic.twitter.com/Fs7MLk6csN— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Noah Arinze, DE
School: Webster Groves High School (Webster Groves, Missouri)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Arinze is ranked as the No. 19 strongside defensive end by Rivals.com, and the No. 9 player in Missouri. The 6-foot-5, 236-pound recruit committed back on Aug. 31, choosing the Sooners over 20 other schools, a list that includes offers from Texas, Iowa State and Arizona State. Arinze is one of two defensive ends in the 2020 class, the other being four-star Reggie Grimes. The two are joining a group of defensive ends that includes Ronnie Perkins, Jalen Redmond and LaRon Stokes.
Noah Arinze | @ArinzeNoah#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Noah Nelson, OL
School: Williams Field High School (Gilbert, Arizona)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Listed at 6-foot-7, 290 pounds, Nelson is ranked as No. 28 offensive tackle and seventh best OT in Arizona. Besides Oklahoma, Nelson garnered 18 other offers from across the country, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC. Nelson’s size makes him an ideal offensive tackle in coach Bill Bedenbaugh’s system.
Noah Nelson | @NoahNelson70#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Marvin Mims, WR
School: Lone Star High School (Frisco, Texas)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Mims is a standout at the receiver position, holding the Texas state record for career receiving yards with 5,485. He’s rated as the 31st player in the state of Texas and the 47th best wide receiver in the 2020 class. He had 26 offers including Baylor, Arizona, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, among others. He’ll join a talented unit at Oklahoma with the likely return of Charleston Rambo, Trejan Bridges, Theo Wease Jr. and Jadon Haselwood.
Marvin Mims | @marvindmims#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Perrion Winfrey, DT
School: Iowa Western Community College
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Among all the signees in the 2020 class, Winfrey will be one of the most likely ones to contribute immediately to the Sooners. The defensive tackle is the No. 1 overall college prospect in the nation, and will be one of the players looking to fill in the defensive tackle spot with Neville Gallimore’s departure. Winfrey held 20 offers, including ones from Alabama, LSU and Florida.
Perrion Winfrey | @pdontplay#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Bryson Washington, S
School: C.E King High School (Houston, Texas)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Washington brings a physical trait the Sooners secondary has been lacking in recent years: height. His six-foot-three, 192-pound frame will make him one of the bigger safeties on the roster as soon as he sets foot in Norman. As the 14th ranked safety nationally and 29th ranked player in the state of Texas, Washington raked in offers from 22 schools and chose Oklahoma over the likes of Alabama, Clemson and Florida.
Bryson Washington | @ChasingDream8#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Michael Henderson, ATH
School: Ranchview High School (Irving, Texas)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: According to Rivals.com, Henderson is the No. 84 best athlete in Texas. As a three-star recruit, Henderson received offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Texas and 16 others. The Ranchview graduate played quarterback during his high school career, however — due to what will possibly be a tight QB race in 2020 between Sooner QBs Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai — Henderson will likely move to a different position for the Sooners.
Mikey Henderson | @nolimitmikey7#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Seth McGowan, RB
School: Mesquite Poteet High School (Mesquite, Texas)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: McGowan is one of the most highly coveted running backs in the nation, ranking 13th nationally at the position. His 26 offers came from schools including Michigan, LSU and Georgia, but he announced his commitment to the Sooners in early June. Current stars Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon could dart for the NFL after the 2019 season, leaving room for McGowan to compete for carries with Rhamondre Stevenson and T.J. Pledger.
Seth McGowan | @Sjmcg_28#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Joshua Ellison, DL
School: Blinn Community College (Brenham, Texas)
Stars: NA (JUCO)
Hudl: WATCH
About: Ellison is the newest addition to the Sooners’ 2020 class, after committing on Monday. Ellison was originally a Texas A&M commit our of high school before deciding to go the junior college route at Blinn Community College. Ellison is one of the top junior college defensive lineman in the country, joining Perion Winfrey at Oklahoma as another JUCO defensive lineman standout.
Josh Ellison | @ellisonjoshua5#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Jalin Conyers, TE
School: Gruver High School (Gruver, Texas)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Conyers is ranked as the No. 8 tight end on Rivals.com, and is the No. 32 2020 recruit in Texas. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end chose Oklahoma over 21 other schools, Michigan and USC being among that list. Conyers is the only tight end in OU’s class of 2020. He’ll be joining freshman tight end Austin Stogner, who is already making a big impact on the OU offense.
Jalin Conyers | @J_Conyers_2020#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Andrew Raym, OL
School: Broken Arrow High School (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Raym is ranked the No. 7 offensive guard on Rivals.com, and is ranked the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound guard chose OU over 16 other schools, a list that includes offers from Auburn, Michigan and Oklahoma State. Raym joins four other four-star offensive linemen in OU’s class of 2020.
Andrew Raym | @andrew_raymBAHS#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Davon Graham II, ATH
School: Central High School (Keller, Texas)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Graham II is ranked as the 13th overall athlete in the nation by Rivals.com. He is the 56th ranked player in the state of Texas and had offers from 22 other schools, including LSU, Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan. Graham will enter Oklahoma as an athlete, however, he played wide receiver during his high school career. It will be interesting to see what position Graham ends up at and a storyline to follow leading into the fall.
Davon Graham II | @davongrahamii#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Nate Anderson, OL
School: Ricky Reed High School (Frisco, Texas)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: While ranked as the 90th best recruit by Rivals.com, Frisco also ranks as the No. 12 offensive guard and ninth best guard in Texas. Verbally committing to the Sooners on May 6, Anderson choose Oklahoma over fellow Big 12 schools Texas, TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Baylor. Surprisingly enough, Anderson’s success as a recruit comes after just two years of playing at guard. He transitioned to the position from tight-end during his junior season.
Nate Anderson | @ndatexas#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Brynden Walker, LB
School: Bishop McGuinnes (Oklahoma City)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: After originally giving his verbal commitment to Oklahoma State, Walker flipped to the Sooners late in June. The local product is one of two linebackers so far in the 2020 class for defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. With Kenneth Murray possibly darting to the NFL, he will step into a linebacker room with some room for a young, talented prospect like Walker.
Brynden Walker | @Brynden_Walker#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Brian Darby, ATH
School: A&M Consolidated High School (College Station, Texas)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Ranked as the No. 39 athlete and 92nd best athlete in Texas by Rivals.com, Darby verbally committed to the Sooners on June 6. The three-star recruit played the majority of his high school career at receiver, however it wouldn’t come as a shock if the College Station native transitioned to defensive back during his time at Oklahoma. Darby also received offers from Kansas State and Arizona.
Brian Darby | @swaggyb24#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Shane Whitter, LB
School: Walter M. Williams High School (Burlington, North Carolina)
Stars: 3
Hudl: WATCH
About: Whitter was a late add to the 2020 class, after flipping from Wake Forrest. He’s ranked as the 23rd best player in North Carolina. At 6-foot-2, 236 pounds, Whitter will be a nice addition to Oklahoma’s linebacker unit with the likely departure of Kenneth Murray.
Shane Whitter | @shane_whitter#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Anton Harrison, OL
School: Archbishop Carroll High School (Washington, D.C.)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Harrison ranks as the No. 18 offensive tackle on Rivals.com, and as the No. 4 player in Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound recruit chose Oklahoma over 21 other offers from schools such as Michigan and Ohio State. Harrison is joined by four other four other four-star offensive linemen, a unit for the Sooners that has had a lot of success over the years under the leadership of coach Bill Bedenbaugh.
Anton Harrison | @Ayee_Tonn#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Aaryn Parks, OL
School: National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, Maryland)
Stars: 4
Hudl: WATCH
About: Parks is ranked as the 10th best offensive lineman in the 2020 class and the fifth best player in the state of Maryland. He’s also ranked as the 66th best player in the country by Rivals.com. At 6-foot-5, 294 pounds Parks will likely play tackle at Oklahoma for Bill Bedenbaugh and Lincoln Riley.
AJ Parks | @AP61_#DareToBeDifferent#20Deep— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 18, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.