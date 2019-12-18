You are the owner of this article.
OU football 2020 signing day tracker: live updates, Twitter reactions, analysis

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley after winning the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma's 2020 recruiting class is here. 

The Sooners look to land another top 25 class in 2020, with multiple top prospects signing with Oklahoma during the early signing period on Wednesday, Dec. 18. 

Follow along with live updates throughout the day below. 

All rankings, stars and photos are provided by Rivals.com.

Noah Arinze, DE 

School: Webster Groves High School (Webster Groves, Missouri)

Stars: 3

Hudl: WATCH 

About: Arinze is ranked as the No. 19 strongside defensive end by Rivals.com, and the No. 9 player in Missouri. The 6-foot-5, 236-pound recruit committed back on Aug. 31, choosing the Sooners over 20 other schools, a list that includes offers from Texas, Iowa State and Arizona State. Arinze is one of two defensive ends in the 2020 class, the other being four-star Reggie Grimes. The two are joining a group of defensive ends that includes Ronnie Perkins, Jalen Redmond and LaRon Stokes.

Noah Nelson, OL 

School: Williams Field High School (Gilbert, Arizona)

Stars: 4

Hudl: WATCH

About: Listed at 6-foot-7, 290 pounds, Nelson is ranked as No. 28 offensive tackle and seventh best OT in Arizona. Besides Oklahoma, Nelson garnered 18 other offers from across the country, including Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC. Nelson’s size makes him an ideal offensive tackle in coach Bill Bedenbaugh’s system.

Marvin Mims, WR 

School: Lone Star High School (Frisco, Texas)

Stars: 4

Hudl: WATCH

About: Mims is a standout at the receiver position, holding the Texas state record for career receiving yards with 5,485. He’s rated as the 31st player in the state of Texas and the 47th best wide receiver in the 2020 class. He had 26 offers including Baylor, Arizona, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, among others. He’ll join a talented unit at Oklahoma with the likely return of Charleston Rambo, Trejan Bridges, Theo Wease Jr. and Jadon Haselwood. 

Marvin Mims

Oklahoma four-star wide receiver signee Marvin Mims. 

Perrion Winfrey, DT

School: Iowa Western Community College

Stars: 4

Hudl: WATCH 

About: Among all the signees in the 2020 class, Winfrey will be one of the most likely ones to contribute immediately to the Sooners. The defensive tackle is the No. 1 overall college prospect in the nation, and will be one of the players looking to fill in the defensive tackle spot with Neville Gallimore’s departure. Winfrey held 20 offers, including ones from Alabama, LSU and Florida.

Bryson Washington, S 

School: C.E King High School (Houston, Texas)

Stars:

Hudl: WATCH

About:  Washington brings a physical trait the Sooners secondary has been lacking in recent years: height. His six-foot-three, 192-pound frame will make him one of the bigger safeties on the roster as soon as he sets foot in Norman. As the 14th ranked safety nationally and 29th ranked player in the state of Texas, Washington raked in offers from 22 schools and chose Oklahoma over the likes of Alabama, Clemson and Florida.

Bryson Washington

Oklahoma four-star safety signee Bryson Washington. 

Michael Henderson, ATH 

School: Ranchview High School (Irving, Texas)

Stars: 3

Hudl: WATCH

About: According to Rivals.com, Henderson is the No. 84 best athlete in Texas. As a three-star recruit, Henderson received offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Texas and 16 others. The Ranchview graduate played quarterback during his high school career, however — due to what will possibly be a tight QB race in 2020 between Sooner QBs Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai — Henderson will likely move to a different position for the Sooners.

Michael Henderson

Oklahoma three-star athlete Michael Henderson. 

Seth McGowan, RB

School: Mesquite Poteet High School (Mesquite, Texas)

Stars: 4

Hudl: WATCH

About: McGowan is one of the most highly coveted running backs in the nation, ranking 13th nationally at the position. His 26 offers came from schools including Michigan, LSU and Georgia, but he announced his commitment to the Sooners in early June. Current stars Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon could dart for the NFL after the 2019 season, leaving room for McGowan to compete for carries with Rhamondre Stevenson and T.J. Pledger.

Seth McGowan

Oklahoma four-star running back signee Seth McGowan. 

Joshua Ellison, DL

School: Blinn Community College (Brenham, Texas)

Stars: NA (JUCO)

Hudl: WATCH

About: Ellison is the newest addition to the Sooners’ 2020 class, after committing on Monday. Ellison was originally a Texas A&M commit our of high school before deciding to go the junior college route at Blinn Community College. Ellison is one of the top junior college defensive lineman in the country, joining Perion Winfrey at Oklahoma as another JUCO defensive lineman standout.

Josh Ellison

Oklahoma defensive lineman signee Josh Ellison. 

Jalin Conyers, TE

School: Gruver High School (Gruver, Texas)

Stars: 4

Hudl: WATCH

About: Conyers is ranked as the No. 8 tight end on Rivals.com, and is the No. 32 2020 recruit in Texas. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end chose Oklahoma over 21 other schools, Michigan and USC being among that list. Conyers is the only tight end in OU’s class of 2020. He’ll be joining freshman tight end Austin Stogner, who is already making a big impact on the OU offense.

Andrew Raym, OL 

School: Broken Arrow High School (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

Stars: 4

Hudl: WATCH

About: Raym is ranked the No. 7 offensive guard on Rivals.com, and is ranked the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound guard chose OU over 16 other schools, a list that includes offers from Auburn, Michigan and Oklahoma State. Raym joins four other four-star offensive linemen in OU’s class of 2020.

Andrew Raym

Oklahoma four-star offensive lineman signee Andrew Raym. 

Davon Graham II, ATH

School: Central High School (Keller, Texas)

Stars: 3

Hudl: WATCH 

About: Graham II is ranked as the 13th overall athlete in the nation by Rivals.com. He is the 56th ranked player in the state of Texas and had offers from 22 other schools, including LSU, Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan. Graham will enter Oklahoma as an athlete, however, he played wide receiver during his high school career. It will be interesting to see what position Graham ends up at and a storyline to follow leading into the fall.

Davon Graham II

Oklahoma three-star athlete Davon Graham II. 

Nate Anderson, OL

School: Ricky Reed High School (Frisco, Texas)

Stars: 4

Hudl: WATCH

About: While ranked as the 90th best recruit by Rivals.com, Frisco also ranks as the No. 12 offensive guard and ninth best guard in Texas. Verbally committing to the Sooners on May 6, Anderson choose Oklahoma over fellow Big 12 schools Texas, TCU, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Baylor. Surprisingly enough, Anderson’s success as a recruit comes after just two years of playing at guard. He transitioned to the position from tight-end during his junior season.

Nate Anderson

Oklahoma four-star offensive lineman signee Nate Anderson. 

Brynden Walker, LB

School: Bishop McGuinnes (Oklahoma City)

Stars: 3

Hudl: WATCH

About: After originally giving his verbal commitment to Oklahoma State, Walker flipped to the Sooners late in June. The local product is one of two linebackers so far in the 2020 class for defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. With Kenneth Murray possibly darting to the NFL, he will step into a linebacker room with some room for a young, talented prospect like Walker.

Brian Darby, ATH

School: A&M Consolidated High School (College Station, Texas)

Stars: 3

Hudl: WATCH

About: Ranked as the No. 39 athlete and 92nd best athlete in Texas by Rivals.com, Darby verbally committed to the Sooners on June 6. The three-star recruit played the majority of his high school career at receiver, however it wouldn’t come as a shock if the College Station native transitioned to defensive back during his time at Oklahoma. Darby also received offers from Kansas State and Arizona.

Brian Darby

Oklahoma three-star athlete Brian Darby. 

Shane Whitter, LB 

School: Walter M. Williams High School (Burlington, North Carolina)

Stars: 3

Hudl: WATCH

About: Whitter was a late add to the 2020 class, after flipping from Wake Forrest. He’s ranked as the 23rd best player in North Carolina. At 6-foot-2, 236 pounds, Whitter will be a nice addition to Oklahoma’s linebacker unit with the likely departure of Kenneth Murray. 

Anton Harrison, OL

School: Archbishop Carroll High School (Washington, D.C.)

Stars: 4

Hudl: WATCH  

About: Harrison ranks as the No. 18 offensive tackle on Rivals.com, and as the No. 4 player in Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound recruit chose Oklahoma over 21 other offers from schools such as Michigan and Ohio State. Harrison is joined by four other four other four-star offensive linemen, a unit for the Sooners that has had a lot of success over the years under the leadership of coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

Anton Harrison

Oklahoma four-star offensive lineman signee Anton Harrison. 

Aaryn Parks, OL

School: National Christian Academy (Fort Washington, Maryland)

Stars: 4

Hudl: WATCH

About: Parks is ranked as the 10th best offensive lineman in the 2020 class and the fifth best player in the state of Maryland. He’s also ranked as the 66th best player in the country by Rivals.com. At 6-foot-5, 294 pounds Parks will likely play tackle at Oklahoma for Bill Bedenbaugh and Lincoln Riley.

Aaryn Parks

Oklahoma four-star offensive lineman signee Aaryn Parks. 

