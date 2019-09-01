OU football: Shane Beamer gets stitches after headbutting Jeremiah Hall's helmet

Shane Beamer, football guy.
Oklahoma's tight ends coach showed just how much of a football guy he is Sunday night after headbutting OU's Jeremiah Hall, which in turn ended up with him getting stitches on his forehead.
Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer needed stitches after excitedly head-butting one of his players during a TD celebration: https://t.co/5k59m20gZY— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 2, 2019
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/gtj9bMfLMd
Following the game, coach Lincoln Riley said he didn't even know why Beamer had to get stitches until after the game.
"I actually just found out why," Riley said. "At least there's a good story behind it. So yeah, it's a good moment."
I think it's safe to say Beamer won't be headbutting his players anymore.
