OU football: Season tickets for Sooner football go on sale despite season uncertainty

  • Updated
Charleston Rambo

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo runs the ball during the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

In a time where there are almost no sports happening across the country and athletes are stuck at home amid a pandemic, the OU Athletics Department is still hopeful for fall sports. Season student tickets for OU football went on sale Tuesday morning.

Tickets are $210 per student, which is the same price as 2019 student tickets. As usual, football season ticket buyers automatically receive season tickets for men's basketball as well.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Big 12 shutdown all in-person team activities until May 31 and OU suspended all campus activity until July 31. The Sooners have already missed the annual spring game and spring practice, with in-person summer workouts almost definitely being out of the question.

On April 3, OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said he could see the football season being postponed to the spring of 2021. Other alternatives for a season threatened by the coronavirus have been plentiful, as Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said that it’s possible to have a 13-game college football season that starts as late as October.

For now, the future is up in the air. For more info about student tickets, you can visit the OU Athletics site.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

