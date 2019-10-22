You are the owner of this article.
OU football: 2020 schedule released, Bedlam set for October

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley before the game against West Virginia Oct. 19.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma's 2020 schedule is set and it includes Bedlam coming early on Oct. 24.

Other notable highlights in the schedule include that the Army game will officially be played at West Point after discussion of it moving to New York City. The Sooners' schedule is very top heavy, with the Sooners having to face Tennessee, Army, Baylor and Texas early in the season. Oklahoma will travel to Dallas for the Red River Rivalry on Oct.10.

Oklahoma's road schedule includes games at Army, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia and Texas Tech.

Here's a full look at the schedule:

Sept. 5: vs Missouri State

Sept. 12: vs Tennessee

Sept. 26: at Army

Oct. 3: vs Baylor

Oct. 10: vs Texas (at Dallas)

Oct. 17: at Iowa State

Oct. 24: vs Oklahoma State

Oct. 31: at TCU

Nov. 7: at West Virginia

Nov. 14: vs Kansas State

Nov. 21: vs Kansas

Nov. 28: at Texas Tech

