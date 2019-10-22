OU football: 2020 schedule released, Bedlam set for October

Oklahoma's 2020 schedule is set and it includes Bedlam coming early on Oct. 24.
Other notable highlights in the schedule include that the Army game will officially be played at West Point after discussion of it moving to New York City. The Sooners' schedule is very top heavy, with the Sooners having to face Tennessee, Army, Baylor and Texas early in the season. Oklahoma will travel to Dallas for the Red River Rivalry on Oct.10.
Oklahoma's road schedule includes games at Army, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia and Texas Tech.
Here's a full look at the schedule:
Sept. 5: vs Missouri State
Sept. 12: vs Tennessee
Sept. 26: at Army
Oct. 3: vs Baylor
Oct. 10: vs Texas (at Dallas)
Oct. 17: at Iowa State
Oct. 24: vs Oklahoma State
Oct. 31: at TCU
Nov. 7: at West Virginia
Nov. 14: vs Kansas State
Nov. 21: vs Kansas
Nov. 28: at Texas Tech
