OU football: San Francisco 49ers claim former Sooner cornerback Parnell Motley off waivers, per reports

Parnell Motley

Former cornerback Parnell Motley during OU Pro Day on Mar. 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Sooner cornerback Parnell Motley has been claimed by the San Francisco 49ers, per a report from The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer.

The signing comes just one day after he was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Motley made the team’s 53-man roster to start the season after being signed as an undrafted free agent during training camp. He appeared in two games for the team before being waived.

Motley played for four years at Oklahoma, appearing in 45 games over that span. He made 176 total tackles, forced six fumbles, and had six interceptions in his college career. 

