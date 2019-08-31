You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Samaje Perine released from Washington, per reports

  • Updated
Perine scores

Then-junior running back Samaje Perine scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017. The Sooners won, 35-19. 

 Julia Harth/The Daily

Former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine was released from Washington's NFL roster, per reports.

Perine was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick for Washington in 2017, and he rushed for 635 rushing yards and tallied 2 touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — for the team.

In his time with the Sooners, Perine rushed for 4,122 yards and 49 touchdowns. Perine holds the single-game FBS rushing yards record with 427 yards against Kansas in 2014.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, men's basketball and volleyball. 

