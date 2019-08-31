OU football: Samaje Perine released from Washington, per reports

Former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine was released from Washington's NFL roster, per reports.
Perine was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick for Washington in 2017, and he rushed for 635 rushing yards and tallied 2 touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — for the team.
In his time with the Sooners, Perine rushed for 4,122 yards and 49 touchdowns. Perine holds the single-game FBS rushing yards record with 427 yards against Kansas in 2014.
