OU football: Samaje Perine claimed by Cincinnati, joins Joe Mixon

The duo is back together.
Former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine, who was released by Washington on Saturday, has been claimed by Cincinnati and will join his former OU teammate Joe Mixon.
The #Bengals have claimed former #Redskins RB Samaje Perine, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2019
Let’s go!!! Welcome to the family brotha it’s bouta get real scary for them defenses just like them college days😈 wooooo!!! Let’s go!!! #WhoDey @Bengals pic.twitter.com/TLv93X8Hju— 💫💰MoneyMakingMix💸💫 (@Joe_MainMixon) September 1, 2019
At one time, Perine and Mixon were one of the best running back duos in college football. In 2016, the two combined for 2,334 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns.
Another former Oklahoma running back is also with the Bengals, as Rodney Anderson was drafted in the sixth round in the 2019 draft. Unfortunately for Anderson, he tore his ACL earlier this week, which is likely why the Benglas picked Perine up.
The Bengals will open their season against the Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.