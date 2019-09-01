You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Samaje Perine claimed by Cincinnati, joins Joe Mixon

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Perine and Mixon

Then-junior running back Samaje Perine celebrates his touchdown and record-breaking run with then-sophomore running back Joe Mixon in the fourth quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

The duo is back together.

Former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine, who was released by Washington on Saturday, has been claimed by Cincinnati and will join his former OU teammate Joe Mixon. 

At one time, Perine and Mixon were one of the best running back duos in college football. In 2016, the two combined for 2,334 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns. 

Another former Oklahoma running back is also with the Bengals, as Rodney Anderson was drafted in the sixth round in the 2019 draft. Unfortunately for Anderson, he tore his ACL earlier this week, which is likely why the Benglas picked Perine up. 

The Bengals will open their season against the Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments