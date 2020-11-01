OU football: Samaje Perine and Marquise Brown find the end zone, Sooners in the NFL week 8

Nine former Sooners took the field for NFL teams on Sunday afternoon in week eight of the 2020 season.
Here’s a look at some of the notable performances:
Samaje Perine
The Cincinnati Bengals running back took advantage of fellow Sooner Joe Mixon’s absence today against the Tennessee Titans by scoring his first rushing touchdown of the season.
Samaje Perine scores his first TD of the season and second of his NFL career.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/t2zXJVEOym— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 1, 2020
In total, he had 32 rushing yards on 10 carries plus the aforementioned score as his Bengals got the victory over the Titans, 31-20.
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown
The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver's lone catch against the Steelers was a 3-yard touchdown.
Marquise Brown had a possible TD not go his way on reviewSo he did it again the next playHollywood puts Ravens ahead #Sooners pic.twitter.com/3I3NFSghPY— Josh Callaway (@JoshCallaway714) November 1, 2020
His score was not enough to help his team to a win though, as Baltimore fell to Pittsburgh, 28-24.
Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback was off the mark Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 12 out of his 25 passes for 122 yards. He did not throw any touchdowns or interceptions.
.@God_Son80 tip toe'n for 10 yards 😂📺: #LVvsCLE on FOX pic.twitter.com/8KqvDZdojx— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2020
His offense was ineffective as a whole as the Browns only scored two field goals all game in a 16-6 loss.
Other performances
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had three catches for 32 yards.
Lions running back Adrian Peterson had only seven yards on five carries.
Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown helped hold the Steelers to three sacks.
Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford held the Patriots to just one sack.
49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams helped hold the Seahawks to three sacks.
Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had four total tackles.
