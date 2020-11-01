You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Samaje Perine and Marquise Brown find the end zone, Sooners in the NFL week 8

Perine scores

Then-junior running back Samaje Perine scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017. The Sooners won, 35-19. 

 Julia Harth/The Daily

Nine former Sooners took the field for NFL teams on Sunday afternoon in week eight of the 2020 season. 

Here’s a look at some of the notable performances:

Samaje Perine

The Cincinnati Bengals running back took advantage of fellow Sooner Joe Mixon’s absence today against the Tennessee Titans by scoring his first rushing touchdown of the season.

In total, he had 32 rushing yards on 10 carries plus the aforementioned score as his Bengals got the victory over the Titans, 31-20.

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown

The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver's lone catch against the Steelers was a 3-yard touchdown.

His score was not enough to help his team to a win though, as Baltimore fell to Pittsburgh, 28-24.

Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback was off the mark Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 12 out of his 25 passes for 122 yards. He did not throw any touchdowns or interceptions.

His offense was ineffective as a whole as the Browns only scored two field goals all game in a 16-6 loss.

Other performances

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had three catches for 32 yards.

Lions running back Adrian Peterson had only seven yards on five carries.

Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown helped hold the Steelers to three sacks.

Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford held the Patriots to just one sack.

49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams helped hold the Seahawks to three sacks.

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had four total tackles.

