OU football: Sam Ehlinger called out on Seed Sower statue ahead of Sooners against Texas

  • Updated
Horns down PEET

A banner hangs on the Seed Sower statue during Texas Hate week Oct. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Welcome to OU/Texas Week, where Norman's hatred of burnt orange will show up throughout campus.

Longhorn loathing found its first victim Monday morning: the Seed Sower statue.

"@samehlinger3: OUR HORNS ARE STILL DOWN. #BEAT TEXAS," the sign reads.

The hatred isn't limited to campus, however. Lamar, an Oklahoma City based advertising company, put up an upside down longhorn on a bill board in the OKC area.

It's only Monday. More anti-Texas propaganda is sure to come.

The No. 6 Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) head to the Cotton Bowl for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday against No. 11 Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12). The game will be broadcast on FOX.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

