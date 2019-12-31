You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Safety Ty DeArman enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Freshman Oklahoma safety Ty DeArman has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

DeArman didn't see any playing time in 2019. The Arlington, Texas, native originally was committed to Arizona State before flipping to OU. DeArman was graded as a three-star coming out of high school on Rivals.com

DeArman is fourth Sooner to enter the transfer portal since November.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

