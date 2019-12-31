OU football: Safety Ty DeArman enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Freshman Oklahoma safety Ty DeArman has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
Freshman #Sooners safety Ty DeArman has hit the transfer portal. Didn’t appear in any games this season. He flipped from Arizona State to OU on signing day last year.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 31, 2019
DeArman didn't see any playing time in 2019. The Arlington, Texas, native originally was committed to Arizona State before flipping to OU. DeArman was graded as a three-star coming out of high school on Rivals.com
DeArman is fourth Sooner to enter the transfer portal since November.
