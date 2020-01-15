OU football: Ryan Jones reportedly enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Ryan Jones has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
#Sooners LB Ryan Jones has hit the transfer portal— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) January 15, 2020
Jones has appeared in 12 games over the last two years as a Sooner and tallied 29 total tackles and an interception. The former four-star recruit initially signed with Oklahoma as a receiver, but was moved to defense.
The Sooners' top linebackers returning are DaShaun White and Caleb Kelly, who will be tapped to fill the void of Kenneth Murray's departure to the NFL.
This marks the fifth player to announce a transfer since the Sooners' season ended — wide receiver Mykel Jones, safety Ty DeArman, defensive linemen Coby Tillman and Troy James.
