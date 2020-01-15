You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Ryan Jones reportedly enters NCAA Transfer Portal

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Ryan Jones

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Ryan Jones runs onto the field during spring practice March 7, 2019.

 OU Daily file photo

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Ryan Jones has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Jones has appeared in 12 games over the last two years as a Sooner and tallied 29 total tackles and an interception. The former four-star recruit initially signed with Oklahoma as a receiver, but was moved to defense.

The Sooners' top linebackers returning are DaShaun White and Caleb Kelly, who will be tapped to fill the void of Kenneth Murray's departure to the NFL.

This marks the fifth player to announce a transfer since the Sooners' season ended — wide receiver Mykel Jones, safety Ty DeArman, defensive linemen Coby Tillman and Troy James.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined the Daily's sports desk in the spring of 2019 and have covered OU's wrestling, softball and football teams.

Load comments