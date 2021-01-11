OU football: Running back T.J. Pledger announces transfer to Utah

Junior running back T.J. Pledger revealed his commitment to Utah on Twitter Monday after announcing his departure from OU via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 21.
Let's Ride.. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/bjW4LwzWgw— TJ Pledger IV (@uno_tj) January 11, 2021
A Pacoima, California native, Pledger was a four-star prospect who played at Bradenton, Florida's IMG Academy before arriving at OU. From 2018-2020 he racked up 695 yards and six scores while also working as a kick returner for the Sooners.
In 2020 alone, Pledger rushed for 451 yards and five scores, serving as Oklahoma's lead back before the return of senior Rhamondre Stevenson from suspension. Pledger's decision to leave coupled with Stevenson's declaration for the NFL draft leaves OU's running back room rather thin next season, with redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks, redshirt freshman Marcus Major and freshman Seth McGowan being the only returners with significant experience.
Now, Pledger becomes the fourth former OU player to find a new home this offseason via transfer after quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris committed to SMU and TCU, respectively, and H-back Dane Saltarelli chose Western Kentucky.
