You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Running back T.J. Pledger announces transfer to Utah

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
T.J. Pledger

Junior running back T.J. Pledger runs the ball during the game against Kansas on Nov. 7.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Junior running back T.J. Pledger revealed his commitment to Utah on Twitter Monday after announcing his departure from OU via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 21.

A Pacoima, California native, Pledger was a four-star prospect who played at Bradenton, Florida's IMG Academy before arriving at OU. From 2018-2020 he racked up 695 yards and six scores while also working as a kick returner for the Sooners.

In 2020 alone, Pledger rushed for 451 yards and five scores, serving as Oklahoma's lead back before the return of senior Rhamondre Stevenson from suspension. Pledger's decision to leave coupled with Stevenson's declaration for the NFL draft leaves OU's running back room rather thin next season, with redshirt junior Kennedy Brooks, redshirt freshman Marcus Major and freshman Seth McGowan being the only returners with significant experience.

Now, Pledger becomes the fourth former OU player to find a new home this offseason via transfer after quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai and Chandler Morris committed to SMU and TCU, respectively, and H-back Dane Saltarelli chose Western Kentucky.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments