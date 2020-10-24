You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Running back Seth McGowan warms up ahead of Sooners at TCU

Seth McGowan

Freshman running back Seth McGowan celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt freshman running back Seth McGowan was seen on the field at Amon G. Carter stadium Saturday, warming up ahead of the Sooners game against TCU after he missed OU's win over Texas.

Currently the Sooners' second leading rusher behind junior T.J. Pledger, McGowan has tallied 34 carries for 181 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He has also picked up four catches for 79 yards and another score.

Per ESPN's Holly Rowe, McGowan missed OU's Oct. 10 game against the Longhorns due to his placement in concussion protocol.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

