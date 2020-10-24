OU football: Running back Seth McGowan warms up ahead of Sooners at TCU

Redshirt freshman running back Seth McGowan was seen on the field at Amon G. Carter stadium Saturday, warming up ahead of the Sooners game against TCU after he missed OU's win over Texas.
Visual evidence (see the awesome circle) of #Sooners running back Seth McGowan going through initial warmups. pic.twitter.com/0d8L74Z5bb— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) October 24, 2020
Currently the Sooners' second leading rusher behind junior T.J. Pledger, McGowan has tallied 34 carries for 181 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He has also picked up four catches for 79 yards and another score.
Per ESPN's Holly Rowe, McGowan missed OU's Oct. 10 game against the Longhorns due to his placement in concussion protocol.
