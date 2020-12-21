You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Running back Kennedy Brooks expected to return to Sooners for 2021 season, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kennedy Brooks

Then-redshirt sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Running back Kennedy Brooks is expected to return to the Sooners for the 2021 season, per a report from SoonerScoop. The redshirt junior opted out of the 2020 season in August. 

Brooks ran for over 1,000 yards twice, rushing for 1,056 yards in 2018 and 1,011 in 2019, and has tallied 18 touchdowns in that timespan. 

With Brooks' departure before the season, the Sooners were heavily reliant on backs T.J. Pledger and Marcus Major before Rhamondre Stevenson came back from his suspension half way through the season. Pledger entered the transfer portal Monday. 

Brooks' return will be a big help for OU's running backs room, as the Sooners have yet to sign a running back for the 2021 recruiting class.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

