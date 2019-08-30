You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Rules regarding alcohol purchase at home games announced

  Updated
Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the Bedlam game Nov. 10.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Dailly

The University of Oklahoma announced specifics on the rules surrounding the purchase of alcohol at home football games.

Alcohol will go on sale two and a half hours before kickoff and will no longer be sold after the third quarter. Fans can buy two beers at a time, and alcohol is not allowed to leave the stadium gates.

Alcohol was initially approved for sale at home football games on Oct. 24, 2018. It was sold at the Sooners' spring game on April 12. 

Oklahoma will kickoff its season against Houston at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 1 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

