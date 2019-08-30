OU football: Rules regarding alcohol purchase at home games announced

The University of Oklahoma announced specifics on the rules surrounding the purchase of alcohol at home football games.
#Sooners alcohol policy:— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) August 30, 2019
-Starts 2.5 hours before game
-Ends at the conclusion of 3rd quarter
-Two beverage limit per person, per ID, per transaction (so you can buy two beers at once basically) pic.twitter.com/N3Lmoxgi5j
Alcohol will go on sale two and a half hours before kickoff and will no longer be sold after the third quarter. Fans can buy two beers at a time, and alcohol is not allowed to leave the stadium gates.
Alcohol was initially approved for sale at home football games on Oct. 24, 2018. It was sold at the Sooners' spring game on April 12.
Oklahoma will kickoff its season against Houston at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 1 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
