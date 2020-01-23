You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Ruffin McNeil to leave coaching temporarily

  • Updated
Ruffin McNielll

Assistand head coach Ruffin McNeill works with defensive lineman April 1, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Outside linebackers coach Ruffin McNeill is stepping away from the program temporarily to care for his sick father, the program announced Thursday afternoon.

McNeill has been with Oklahoma since 2017, and has posted a 36-6 record. He started as an assistant head coach and defensive tackles coach, then was named interim defensive coordinator for the latter half of the 2018 season after Mike Stoops' was fired.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch retained McNeill on his staff for the 2019 season, when the Sooners posted improvements in multiple statistical categories. 

McNeill said he is not retiring, but he needs to focus on caring for his father.

"This is not retirement for me," McNeill said. "I still want to coach in some form or fashion. But right now that can't be the case. My focus needs to be on my dad back in North Carolina."

Prior to coaching at Oklahoma, McNeill was the defensive tackles coach at Virginia in 2016, the head coach at East Carolina from 2010-2015 and defensive coordinator at Texas Tech from 2008-2009.

