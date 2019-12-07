You are the owner of this article.
OU football: RUF/NEKs, Lil' Sis presented ESPN's Holly Rowe with 'survivor' paddle

RUF/NEKS and Lil Sis’

OU RUF/NEKS and a Lil' Sis before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

ARLINGTON, Texas — Prior to No. 6 Oklahoma's matchup with No. 7 Baylor in the Big 12 title game Saturday, a special moment happened pregame between ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe and OU's RUF/NEKs and Lil' Sis.

Rowe, who's been with ESPN for over 20 years, was presented a "survivor" paddle, a gesture to her battle with cancer.

Her battle with the disease dates back to May 2015 when Rowe was diagnosed with desmoplastic melanoma, a rare form of skin cancer. Nearly a year later, the cancer had spread to her lungs.

Despite this, Rowe continually covered sporting events for ESPN while going through treatment. In August 2018, she underwent her final day of chemotherapy treatment.

More on Holly Rowe's story is available on cancertodaymag.org.

