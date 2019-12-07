OU football: RUF/NEKs, Lil' Sis presented ESPN's Holly Rowe with 'survivor' paddle

ARLINGTON, Texas — Prior to No. 6 Oklahoma's matchup with No. 7 Baylor in the Big 12 title game Saturday, a special moment happened pregame between ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe and OU's RUF/NEKs and Lil' Sis.
Cool moment pregame as the RUF/NEKs Lil’ Sis presented Holly Rowe with a “survivor” paddle.Thank you for your inspiration, @sportsiren, and for all you do for the #Sooners! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/A7lzHT8Iab— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) December 7, 2019
Rowe, who's been with ESPN for over 20 years, was presented a "survivor" paddle, a gesture to her battle with cancer.
Her battle with the disease dates back to May 2015 when Rowe was diagnosed with desmoplastic melanoma, a rare form of skin cancer. Nearly a year later, the cancer had spread to her lungs.
Despite this, Rowe continually covered sporting events for ESPN while going through treatment. In August 2018, she underwent her final day of chemotherapy treatment.
More on Holly Rowe's story is available on cancertodaymag.org.
