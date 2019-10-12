OU football: Ronnie Perkins, Sooners talk trash to Texas players ahead of Red River Rivalry

DALLAS — It seems like Ronnie Perkins is ready for OU-Texas.
The sophomore defensive end, along with a handful of other Sooners, got into a heated trash-talking session on the field with Texas players before the Red River Rivalry game.
#HornsUpForPeace pregame meeting. BIG energy. pic.twitter.com/Mfx2Bpiwz0— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 12, 2019
Oh here we go!!! It’s on!!! It’s already getting started in the tunnel!!! pic.twitter.com/oLun3v5LCS— Anthony Geronimo (@ATXANT10) October 12, 2019
Earlier in the week, Texas offensive tackle Sam Cosmi said Perkins and redshirt senior defensive tackle Neville Gallimore were "nothing to worry about too much." When asked about Cosmi's comments later in the day, Perkins said Cosmi could "catch him at 11 a.m. in Dallas."
Through No. 6 Oklahoma's first five games, Perkins has 14 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
OU-Texas will kick off at 11 a.m. CT at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
