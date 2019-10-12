You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Ronnie Perkins, Sooners talk trash to Texas players ahead of Red River Rivalry

  • Updated
Murray and Perkins

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray and sophomore defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins celebrate during the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

DALLAS — It seems like Ronnie Perkins is ready for OU-Texas.

The sophomore defensive end, along with a handful of other Sooners, got into a heated trash-talking session on the field with Texas players before the Red River Rivalry game.

Earlier in the week, Texas offensive tackle Sam Cosmi said Perkins and redshirt senior defensive tackle Neville Gallimore were "nothing to worry about too much." When asked about Cosmi's comments later in the day, Perkins said Cosmi could "catch him at 11 a.m. in Dallas."

Through No. 6 Oklahoma's first five games, Perkins has 14 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

OU-Texas will kick off at 11 a.m. CT at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. 

