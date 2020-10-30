OU football: Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson will play at Texas Tech Saturday, per report

After serving a suspension since OU's Dec. 28 Peach Bowl loss to LSU, junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins and senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson are slated to play at Texas Tech Saturday, per KWTV.
OU defensive end Ronnie Perkins and running back Rhamondre Stevenson will play tomorrow against Texas Tech, @NEWS9 sources have confirmed. #Sooners— News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) October 31, 2020
Perkins and Stevenson have missed Oklahoma's first six games of 2020 due to a failed drug test prior to the Peach Bowl. Sophomore receiver Trejan Bridges has also been suspended for the same reason, but won't play Saturday in Lubbock, per Sports Illustrated Sooners.
Stevenson has amassed 515 yards and six touchdowns in one season at OU after transferring from Cerritos College. Meanwhile, Perkins has racked up 75 tackles, 21.5 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks in two seasons in Norman.
