OU football: Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson will play at Texas Tech Saturday, per report

  • Updated
Ronnie Perkins

Sophomore defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins celebrates during the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

After serving a suspension since OU's Dec. 28 Peach Bowl loss to LSU, junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins and senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson are slated to play at Texas Tech Saturday, per KWTV.

Perkins and Stevenson have missed Oklahoma's first six games of 2020 due to a failed drug test prior to the Peach Bowl. Sophomore receiver Trejan Bridges has also been suspended for the same reason, but won't play Saturday in Lubbock, per Sports Illustrated Sooners.

Stevenson has amassed 515 yards and six touchdowns in one season at OU after transferring from Cerritos College. Meanwhile, Perkins has racked up 75 tackles, 21.5 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks in two seasons in Norman.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

