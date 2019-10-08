OU football: Ronnie Perkins responds to Texas trash talk, says 'catch me at 11 a.m. in Dallas'

It's only Tuesday, but tensions are already high between Oklahoma and Texas ahead of the Red River Rivalry.
Earlier in the day, Longhorn redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Sam Cosmi was asked about Sooner defensive linemen Ronnie Perkins and Neville Gallimore.
He didn't seem too concerned.
Texas LT Sam Cosmi on OU's Neville Gallimore/Ronnie Perkins: "Those are pretty much guys who've we’ve been watching. I’m exciting to go against them again..I wouldn't say they're like super special, but they're good players. They’re solid players. Nothing to worry about too much"— Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 8, 2019
“I wouldn’t say they’re super special but they’re good players, solid players," Cosmi said. "Nothing to worry about too much.”
Perkins, a sophomore, and Gallimore, a redshirt senior, are both in the midst of their best seasons of their respective careers. Perkins has four tackles for loss and leads the team with two sacks, while Gallimore has forced two fumbles.
Instead of engaging with Cosmi's talk, Perkins is just going to wait until Saturday to try and prove him wrong.
"I don't really pay attention to the trash talk," Perkins said. "He can catch me at 11 a.m. in Dallas with the rest of the Texas football team."
The Sooners and Longhorns will fight for the Golden Hat at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
