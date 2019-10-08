You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Ronnie Perkins responds to Texas trash talk, says 'catch me at 11 a.m. in Dallas'

Sam Ehlinger

University of Texas quarterback throws the ball in the Red River Rivalry game Oct. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

It's only Tuesday, but tensions are already high between Oklahoma and Texas ahead of the Red River Rivalry. 

Earlier in the day, Longhorn redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Sam Cosmi was asked about Sooner defensive linemen Ronnie Perkins and Neville Gallimore. 

He didn't seem too concerned. 

“I wouldn’t say they’re super special but they’re good players, solid players," Cosmi said. "Nothing to worry about too much.”

Perkins, a sophomore, and Gallimore, a redshirt senior, are both in the midst of their best seasons of their respective careers. Perkins has four tackles for loss and leads the team with two sacks, while Gallimore has forced two fumbles.

Instead of engaging with Cosmi's talk, Perkins is just going to wait until Saturday to try and prove him wrong.

"I don't really pay attention to the trash talk," Perkins said. "He can catch me at 11 a.m. in Dallas with the rest of the Texas football team."

The Sooners and Longhorns will fight for the Golden Hat at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

